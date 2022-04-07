Listen to Porridge Radio’s new track ‘The Rip’, inspired by Charli XCX and Deftones

Porridge Radio have shared their new single ‘The Rip’, which has been inspired by both Charli XCX and Deftones.
The track is taken from Porridge Radio’s upcoming third album ‘Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky’ and follows on from ‘Back To The Radio’, which was released in February.
Speaking about the song, vocalist Dana Margolin said: “We wanted it to sound like massive pop, like Charli XCX, but with the instrumentation of bands like Slothrust or Deftones.”
Check the song out below, alongside a video directed by Margolin’s sister, Ella.
“‘The Rip’ was the last song to be finished for the album, and we finished it about a week before we went into the studio to record it in March 2021,” explained Dana. “It took the longest a song has ever taken me to write lyrics for, and they took form over a few years. At the beginning it was a song about a power dynamic where I was in control, by the end it was about one where I had none.”
She added: “My friends always accuse me of making up idioms and using them like they are well known phrases and I think this song is full of those. I love the idea of something being sick at the seams, like it’s disintegrating from its core. I like things that are so simple they are universal. I wanted it to sound like when your heart breaks so badly that your entire body aches. I wanted it to feel like your soul is dropping out of your body.”
‘Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky’ is released on May 20 via Secretly Canadian.
Porridge Radio have also confirmed a run of in-stores and headline shows throughout 2022. Tickets are available here and the dates can be found below:
MAY
20 – Piccadilly Records, Manchester
22 – Brudenell Social Club (Crash Records), Leeds
24 – Rough Trade East, London
25 – Resident, Brighton
26 – Rough Trade, Bristol
26-29 – Spring Gathering Festival, Derbyshire
27-28 – Sea Change Festival, Totnes
JULY
15 – Doune The Rabbit Hole, Cardross Estate
21-24 – Blue Dot Festival, Cheshire
SEPTEMBER
01-04 – End of the Road Festival, Wiltshire
OCTOBER
20 – Foundry Sheffield, Sheffield
21 – The 1865, Southampton
22 – Exeter Phoenix, Exeter
24 – Metronome, Nottingham
25 – Trinity, Bristol
26 – Cambridge Junction, Cambridge
28 – Saint Luke’s, Glasgow
29 – Academy 2, Manchester
30 – Leeds Irish Centre, Leeds
NOVEMBER
01 – The Old Market, Brighton
02 – The Old Market, Brighton
03 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London