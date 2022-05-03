Listen to Porridge Radio’s personal love song ‘End Of Last Year’

Porridge Radio have shared their brand new single ‘End Of Last Year’, which is a love song frontwoman Dana Margolin wrote for the band.
The track is taken from the Brighton band’s upcoming third album ‘Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky’ and follows on from singles ‘The Rip’ and ‘Back To The Radio’.
Speaking about the song, Margolin said: “‘End Of Last Year’ is a love song for my bandmates and for myself. It’s about not trusting my intuition, not trusting my body to heal itself, not trusting the people closest to me, but it is also an ode to all those people, and to difficult platonic love.
“It came out of a particularly painful period of communication breakdown and high pressure that hurt a lot, but ended in reconciliation and understanding.”
‘End Of Last Year’ arrives alongside a video directed by Maura Sappilo. “I’ve been a fan of her work for a long time,” explained Margolin, “and I wanted her to make the video for this song because whilst her work is playful and bright, she knows how to bring the dirty and painful and disgusting aspects of being a person and having relationships into her paintings.”
She added: “Her art is lyrical and sensual and painful and beautiful, and I love how she brought all that to this song.”
You can watch the video for ‘End Of Last Year’ below:
‘Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky’ is released on May 20 via Secretly Canadian.
Porridge Radio have also announced their first-ever US tour, with dates scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Atlanta and more.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 6) at 10am local time. See the full list of US dates below and pick up tickets here.
SEPTEMBER 2022
6 – San Diego, CA, Casbah
7 – Los Angeles, CA, Lodge Room
9 – San Francisco, CA, Rickshaw Stop
12 – Portland, OR, Doug Fir
13 – Seattle, WA, Barboza
15 – Boise, ID, Neurolux
16 – Salt Lake City, UT, Kilby Court
17 – Denver, CO, Lost Lake
19 – Minneapolis, MN, 7th Street Entry
20 – Chicago, IL, Empty Bottle
23 – New York, NY, Bowery Ballroom
24 – Philadelphia, PA, Johnny Brenda’s
25 – Washington, DC, DC9
27 – Atlanta, GA, Earl
28 – Nashville, TN, Basement East
30 – Dallas, TX, Three Links
OCTOBER 2022
1 – Austin, TX, Parish
Porridge Radio have also confirmed a run of in-stores and headline shows throughout 2022. You can find a full list of dates and tickets here.