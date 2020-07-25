Listen to previously unreleased version of Paul McCartney and Steve Miller’s ‘Broomstick’

A previously unreleased version of Paul McCartney and Steve Miller’s collaborative track ‘Broomstick’ has been released – you can listen to it below.
In 1997, McCartney released ‘Flaming Pie’, his second-highest-charting album of the past 25 years. A boxset containing unreleased demos, outtakes, and rehearsal tapes from the LP’s recording sessions is set to be released next week.
One song that features on the album is ‘Broomstick’, a tune that McCartney cut with Steve Miller, who played guitar on most of the album. It was released as a B side to the single ‘Young Boy’ (which Miller also sang and played guitar on) but has since faded into obscurity.
“As long as we’re together, it’s gonna be just fine/ Well, I heard it on the broomstick, dashing through the middle of the night,” the Beatle sings on the smooth track that hears miller play a bluesy solo.
Although it won’t appear on the boxset, a previously unreleased all-acoustic instrumental jam version of the song has been shared by Rolling Stone – you can listen to it here.
As he did on both of his McCartney albums – on which he tracked the guitar, bass, and drums himself – McCartney handles most of the heavy lifting, while Miller plays guitar. The unreleased version also lacks the sound effects that closed out the more-familiar version.
Due out July 31, the ‘Flaming Pie’ reissue contains many other previously unreleased recordings that McCartney made in the mid-90s, in addition to a newly remastered version of the album.
The boxset will contain personal home recordings; studio takes on the songs, varying from acoustic interpretations to live run-throughs; B sides, including ‘Broomstick; clips from McCartney’s Oobu Joobu radio show at the time; and a disc that take listeners on a tour through McCartney’s studio, on which he plays several instruments that he’s used going all the way back to his time with The Beatles.
Meanwhile, Paul McCartney has released a new EP featuring a remastered version of ‘Beautiful Night’ with Ringo Starr.
The EP is part of the forthcoming re-release of ‘Flaming Pie’, which also features a 1995 demo of the track, an alternate ‘Run Through’ recording, and ‘Oobu Joobu Part 5’ – a medley of Beautiful Night-themed chat, alternate mixes and interview recordings of McCartney and Starr speaking about the song.