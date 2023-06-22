Listen to Public Image Ltd’s new single ‘Car Chase’

Public Image Ltd have shared their latest single ‘Car Chase’ from their forthcoming album ‘End Of The World’. Listen to it below.

Frontman and former Sex Pistol, John Lydon, shared that the song is “Typical PiL, unpredictable to the last. It’s a fantastic smash-and-grab of a song. It’s about someone who cleverly breaks out of the mental institution every night, unbeknownst to his owners.”

He added: “It’s based on having to go to shopping malls at night for cigarettes and wine and seeing the vast carpark space and lighting surrounded by a little village and a lot of dark trees and country lanes. It’s a really creepy scenario, what if somebody creeps out of there, like a mad lunatic?”

The track’s accompanying video gives an insight into the recording of the new album, and features handwritten lyrics by Lydon. ‘Car Chase’ is the second single from the bands upcoming 11th LP ‘End Of The World’. It follows its lead single ‘Penge’.

‘End Of World’ is set for release on August 11 and is dedicated to frontman Lydon‘s late wife Nora Forster, who died at the age of 80. She had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for five years and Lydon had been her full-time carer.

The album also features the song ‘Hawaii’ as its closing track, which Lydon had written as a “love letter” to Forster. The band had used the song in their bid to represent Ireland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, but they lost out to Dublin quarter Wild Youth.

Public Image Ltd will embark on a UK and European tour this autumn. Visit here for tickets and check out the full tour dates below.

‘End Of The World’ 2023 UK/EU tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

11 – Swansea, Patti Pavilion

12 – Margate, Dreamland

13 – Lincoln, Engine Shed

15 – Blackburn, King George’s Hall

16 – Buckley, Tivoli

18 – Sunderland, Fire Station

19 – Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom

21 – Edinburgh, O2 Academy

22 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

23 – Holmfirth, Picture Dome

25 – Coventry, HMV Empire

26 – Brighton, Chalk

28 – Bristol, O2 Academy

29 – Torquay, Foundry

30 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

OCTOBER

2 – Germany, Cologne, Kantine

4- The Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso

5 – Belgium, Gent, Vooruit

6 – Germany, Stuttgart, Im Wireman

8 – Germany, Hamburg, Gruenspan

9 – Sweden, Gothenburg, Pustervik

10 – Sweden, Stockholm, Nalen

12 – Estonia, Tallin, Helitehas

13 – Finland, Helsinki, Ääniwalli

15 – Germany, Berlin, Metropol

16 – Czech Republic, Prague, Lucerna Music Bar

17 – Czech Republic, Brno, Fléda club

20- Spain, Madrid, Shoko

21 – Spain, Barcelona, Salamandra

22 – Spain, Bilbao, Cafe Antzokia

24 – Portugal, Porto, Hard Club

25 – Portugal, Lisbon, LAV

27 – France, Paris, Le Trianon

29 – Switzerland, Lausanne – Les Docks

30 – Italy, Milan, Magazzini Generali

31 – France, Strasbourg, La Laiterie