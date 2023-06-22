Listen to Public Image Ltd’s new single ‘Car Chase’

Public Image Ltd have shared their latest single ‘Car Chase’ from their forthcoming album ‘End Of The World’. Listen to it below.
Frontman and former Sex Pistol, John Lydon, shared that the song is “Typical PiL, unpredictable to the last. It’s a fantastic smash-and-grab of a song. It’s about someone who cleverly breaks out of the mental institution every night, unbeknownst to his owners.”
He added: “It’s based on having to go to shopping malls at night for cigarettes and wine and seeing the vast carpark space and lighting surrounded by a little village and a lot of dark trees and country lanes. It’s a really creepy scenario, what if somebody creeps out of there, like a mad lunatic?”
The track’s accompanying video gives an insight into the recording of the new album, and features handwritten lyrics by Lydon. ‘Car Chase’ is the second single from the bands upcoming 11th LP ‘End Of The World’. It follows its lead single ‘Penge’.
‘End Of World’ is set for release on August 11 and is dedicated to frontman Lydon‘s late wife Nora Forster, who died at the age of 80. She had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for five years and Lydon had been her full-time carer.
The album also features the song ‘Hawaii’ as its closing track, which Lydon had written as a “love letter” to Forster. The band had used the song in their bid to represent Ireland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, but they lost out to Dublin quarter Wild Youth.
Public Image Ltd will embark on a UK and European tour this autumn. Visit here for tickets and check out the full tour dates below.
‘End Of The World’ 2023 UK/EU tour dates are:
SEPTEMBER
11 – Swansea, Patti Pavilion
12 – Margate, Dreamland
13 – Lincoln, Engine Shed
15 – Blackburn, King George’s Hall
16 – Buckley, Tivoli
18 – Sunderland, Fire Station
19 – Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom
21 – Edinburgh, O2 Academy
22 – Manchester, O2 Ritz
23 – Holmfirth, Picture Dome
25 – Coventry, HMV Empire
26 – Brighton, Chalk
28 – Bristol, O2 Academy
29 – Torquay, Foundry
30 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
OCTOBER
2 – Germany, Cologne, Kantine
4- The Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso
5 – Belgium, Gent, Vooruit
6 – Germany, Stuttgart, Im Wireman
8 – Germany, Hamburg, Gruenspan
9 – Sweden, Gothenburg, Pustervik
10 – Sweden, Stockholm, Nalen
12 – Estonia, Tallin, Helitehas
13 – Finland, Helsinki, Ääniwalli
15 – Germany, Berlin, Metropol
16 – Czech Republic, Prague, Lucerna Music Bar
17 – Czech Republic, Brno, Fléda club
20- Spain, Madrid, Shoko
21 – Spain, Barcelona, Salamandra
22 – Spain, Bilbao, Cafe Antzokia
24 – Portugal, Porto, Hard Club
25 – Portugal, Lisbon, LAV
27 – France, Paris, Le Trianon
29 – Switzerland, Lausanne – Les Docks
30 – Italy, Milan, Magazzini Generali
31 – France, Strasbourg, La Laiterie