Listen to Pulled Apart By Horses’ new garage rocker ‘Is This Thing On?’

It's the band's first music in two years and hints at "what’s to come next"

Pulled Apart By Horses have released their first new track in two years – listen to ‘Is This Thing On?’ below.

The Leeds rock outfit dropped their last studio album, ‘The Haze’, back in March 2017. It marked their fourth full-length effort, following on from their self-titled debut (2010), ‘Tough Love‘ (2012), and ‘Blood‘ (2014).

Now, the band – fronted by singer and guitarist Tom Hudson – have signalled their next chapter with the arrival of a new track today (October 29).

The raucous ‘Is This Thing On?’ has been called the “official anthem” of the band’s label Transgressive Records’ 15th anniversary celebrations.

Is This Thing on? We and our partners use cookies to personalize your experience, to show you ads based on your interests, and for measurement and analytics purposes. By using our website and our services, you agree to our use of cookies as described in our Cookie Policy.

“We’ve been working on new material since 2018 and when we heard our spiritual label home Transgressive was celebrating its birthday this year, it seemed rude not to get involved,” the group said of the track.

“They are integral to PABH and what we’ve become. ‘Is This Thing On?’ felt like the perfect track to put out with them and it’s a very fitting preview of what’s to come next from us.”

The new song was recorded at The Nave in Leeds and was mixed by James Mottershead (Slaves/The Magic Gang).

Further information regarding Pulled Apart By Horses’ upcoming new album has not yet been revealed, though Transgressive tease that the four-piece will celebrate their own 10th anniversary “in style” in early 2020. “Bring your own fucking party hats,” the label wrote in a statement.

Last year, the band played Live At Leeds festival in their hometown alongside the likes of The Horrors, Circa Waves and Peace.