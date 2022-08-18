Listen to PVA’s dark new single, ‘Bad Dad’

PVA have shared a dark new single called ‘Bad Dad’ – listen to it below.

The South London trio have shared the latest track from upcoming debut album ‘BLUSH’, which arrives on October 14 via Ninja Tune.

Speaking on the themes of the single, the band’s Ella Harris said: “Bad Dad explores the internal world of a new father checking in on his son at night, afraid of the lineage of masculinity and how it might impact someone so untainted.”

Check out the song here:

Speaking about the upcoming new album, drummer Louis Satchell said: “We wanted to surprise people and do something more than just get across how we sound at a gig. It’s quite an anxious record sometimes that is relating to mental health issues and carries within it the anxiety of making an album. It’s been a rocky ride but we always pick ourselves up.”

“This album is definitely exploring who we are as people,” vocalist Josh Baxter added. “We’ve all had this personal growth and the album is about us allowing us to be ourselves more and being comfortable with that.”

Alongside details of their debut album, PVA have also confirmed that their first ever headline tour of UK and Europe is taking place this autumn. Tickets go on sale July 25 at 10am though fans who pre-order the album will have access to tickets from July 22. The dates are as follows:

OCTOBER

20 – Strange Brew, Bristol

22 – The Workmans, Dublin

23 – Swn Festival, Cardiff

24 – Joiners, Southampton

26 – Chalk, Brighton

27 – Mash, Cambridge

28 – Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

29 – Gorilla, Manchester

31 – Broadcast, Glasgow

NOVEMBER

01 – Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

02 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

03 – Village Underground, London

10 – Badaboum, Paris

12 – V11, Rotterdam

15 – Yuca, Cologne

16 – Molotow Sky Bar, Hamburg

17 – Stengade, Copenhagen

18 – Badehaus, Berlin

20 – Cafe V Lese, Prague

22 – Ampere, Munich

23 – Bogen F, Zurich,

25 – Razzmatazz 3, Barcelona

26 – Sala Clamores, Madrid