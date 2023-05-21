PVRIS’ Lynn Gunn is buried alive in video for dark new single ‘Love Is A…’

PVRIS have shared another brand new single from their upcoming fourth album – listen to ‘Love Is A…’ below.

The new LP, titled ‘Evergreen’, was announced earlier this year with the single ‘Good Enemy’.

The follow-up to 2020 album ‘Use Me’ will be released on July 14 via Hopeless Records and feature two songs shared last year, ‘Animal’ and ‘Anywhere But Here’.

‘Love Is A…’ comes complete with a video that sees PVRIS’ vocalist Lynn Gunn buried alive.

Watch the video, co-directed by Gunn, below.

Speaking about the new album, Gunn said: “‘Evergreen’ is a reclamation of control in our post-pandemic culture, posing a complex discussion on fame, technology, spectacle, and female autonomy.”

She added: “It’s not my job as an artist to cater to certain trends or people’s nostalgia, I have to follow what I feel compelled to follow and do my best to uncover what truths and messages I can find within that. I have to always embrace the risks of change and trust that each stage of my music’s life will resonate with whoever it’s meant to.”

Later this year, PVRIS will head out on a co-headlining US tour with Poppy, dubbed the Godless/Goddess tour.

The tour kicks off in mid-August in Seattle and makes its way to the east coast until mid-September. Click here for tickets and check out the dates below.

AUGUST 2023

18 – Seattle, WA

19 – Portland, OR

22 – San Francisco, CA

24 – Los Angeles, CA

25 – Tempe, AZ

26 – Las Vegas, NV

28 – Salt Lake City, UT

29 – Denver, CO

SEPTEMBER 2023

1 – San Antonio, TX

2 – Houston, TX

3 – Oklahoma City, OK

6 – Kansas City, MO

7 – Minneapolis, MN

9 – St. Louis, MO

10 – Columbus, OH

13 – Pittsburgh, PA

14 – Cleveland, OH

15 – Toronto, ON