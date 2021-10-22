Listen to PVRIS’s electric new track ‘My Way’

PVRIS have shared a brand new track called ‘My Way’ – you can listen to it below.

The alt-rock band’s latest single follows August’s ‘Monster’, which marked the start of a “new era” for the Lynn Gunn-fronted band and was their first material since PVRIS’ acclaimed third album ‘Use Me’.

“‘My Way’ is a song about accepting and embracing the trials and tribulations of the past, present, and future,” Gunn said of the track. “It’s about facing the pain, loss, hard times, and hard decisions while finding empowerment and humility (and a sprinkle of humour) through it all.”

She continued: “Life always pushes us toward great change and growth. When we stop fighting it and flow with it, we offer ourselves, and others, so much more. Whatever way it takes us, our paths are all so uniquely our own. You have your way and I have my way.”

“If there’s a war I’m gonna conquer it/ Don’t give a fuck about the consequence/ If I’m on the edge I’m going over it/ Spin around russian roulette/ Razor sharp teeth, I bite bullets/ I don’t hesitate just take the risk,” Gunn sings defiantly in the opening verse.

Before hitting the chorus, she delivers an unapologetic bridge: “Turn the days into nights/ Hit the switch in my mind/ I burn through phases of life/ No reset no rewind.” You can check out the Katharine White-directed video for ‘My Way’ above.

In a four-star review of ‘Use Me’, NME‘s Dannii Leivers described the album as one where Gunn “leaves her anxieties behind and steps forward into the spotlight.”

“‘Use Me’ is the sound of an artist flexing her muscles, making sense of and peace with her past and, most importantly, embracing a new future,” the review continued.