Listen to Queens Of The Stone Age’s emotive new single ‘Carnavoyeur’

Queens Of The Stone Age have released ‘Carnavoyeur’, the latest preview of their upcoming album – you can listen to the new track below.

The single is the second to be released from their highly anticipated album ‘In Times New Roman…’, which is set for release next month.

Following on from last week’s ‘Emotion Sickness’, this latest single works as a melodic, sinister counterpart to its predecessor. “When there’s nothing I can do, I smile…” frontman and guitarist Josh Homme gently sings as he builds up to the chorus, allowing the instrumentals to dip in and out behind him.

Advertisement

You can listen to Queens Of The Stone Age’s ‘Carnavoyeur’ below.

Available on June 16 via Matador, ‘In Times New Roman…’ will be the eighth studio album by the rock veterans and follows on from ‘Villains’, which arrived back in 2017. Pre-order the new album here.

To celebrate the upcoming release, Queens Of The Stone Age have also announced a series of opportunities for their fans to hear the new album in full before its official release date.

Available to members of the band’s Midnight Club, fans are being invited to attend selected record stores and pubs across 23 countries where they will be able to hear the album the day before its release.

Exclusive merchandise, limited edition vinyl and ticket giveaways will also be available for those who attend. More information will be available here.

Advertisement

In other Queens Of The Stone Age news, yesterday (May 30) it was announced that Josh Homme and co. will be headlining The Other Stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Taking place on June 25, the Glastonbury set will close off a series of UK shows including stops in Cardiff, Halifax and Margate. These gigs also mark QOTSA’s first time playing in the UK since their headline show at Finsbury Park in 2018.

Last week (May 28) the band gave a live debut to another song from their forthcoming LP. Playing at Massachusetts’ Boston Calling festival, the five-piece performed a new track titled ‘Negative Space’.

That gig was only their second show in the past three years after they made their live comeback in Ohio on May 27.