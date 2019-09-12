Listen to Radiohead’s Johnny Greenwood debut new music at BBC Proms

The guitarist also drafted in his favourite composers

Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood has debuted new material at the BBC Proms in London.

Greenwood, who has performed at the event in the past, curated the show for the first time last night (September 11) and used it to showcase new composition ‘Horror Vacui’, which featured violinist Daniel Pioro and 68 acoustic string instruments simulating electronic sound. You can view footage of the track and the full concert here.

The event also saw the Radiohead man team up with his favourite composers Krzysztof Penderecki, Heinrich Biber and Steve Reich, whose track ‘Pulse’ saw Greenwood play bass.

As well as composing classical compositions, Greenwood has previously produced music for a number of Paul Thomas Anderson movies including The Master (2012), Inherent Vice (2014) and Phantom Thread (2017).

Meanwhile, bandmate Thom Yorke yesterday revealed that he was once asked to appear on Strictly Come Dancing.

When asked if he had a gun pointing at him, which would would he do Strictly or I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, Yorke immediately replied: “Oh Strictly,” before he added: “I think they asked me once in the early days of the programme. I was like ‘you what’? I’m pretty sure I got the call from the office one day.”

He is also set to make an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, later this month.

The iconic radio series, which first aired in 1942, invites guests to choose eight pieces of music, a book and a luxury item that they would take to an imaginary desert island, where they will be marooned for the rest of their life.

Yorke is set to appear on the show on September 22.