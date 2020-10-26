OutKast have shared Zack de la Rocha‘s remix of ‘B.O.B (‘Bombs Over Baghdad)’, which is set to feature on their forthcoming reissue of ‘Stankonia’.

The track sees the Rage Against The Machine frontman rock up the original version that features on the Atlanta rap duo’s fourth studio album, ‘Stankonia’.

But de la Rocha’s remix never received a commercial release and it was never made available on digital streaming platforms until today (October 26). You can listen to the remix below.

“Zack added an extra layer of grunge to a masterpiece,” OutKast’s Big Boi said of the remix in a statement. André 3000 added: “I’m a fan of the Rage sound so it was an honour to have them involved in a remix.”

Released on October 31, 2000, ‘Stankonia’ contained the singles ‘Ms. Jackson’, ‘So Fresh, So Clean’ and ‘B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)’.

This October 30, fans will be able to hear the instrumental, a capella and remixed versions of the aforementioned three tracks through new streaming bundles to mark the album’s 20th anniversary.

The album will be available digitally in 24 Bit and 360 Reality Audio as well as an exclusive 2LP version on black-and-white galaxy vinyl to Vinyl Me, Please subscribers.

De la Rocha meanwhile, recently featured in Run The Jewels special one-off TV performance of their latest album, ‘RTJ4’ alongside Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, soul legend Mavis Staples, and comedian Eric André.

De La Rocha has two collaborative tracks with Run the Jewels: ‘Close Your Eyes (and Count to Fuck)’ from the duo’s 2014 album, ‘Run the Jewels 2‘, and ‘Ju$t’, taken from the new album.