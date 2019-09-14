Listen to Rammstein singer’s new Lindemann song ‘Steh Auf’

Stream below

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann and Hypocrisy and Pain frontman Peter Tagtgren have shared a new song from their Lindemann collaborative project

‘Steh Auf’ is the duo’s first new material since their 2015 album ‘Skills in Pills’. The single is taken from their newly announced second record, ‘F & M’, which is due for release on November 22.

Lindemann’s 2015 debut album featured lyrics written and sung entirely in English in a first for Till Lindemann, who until then had sung a few words in English in Rammstein’s music. On ‘Steh Auf” Till sings in his native German.

Tagtgren said last month that the second Lindemann album was finished. He wasn’t sure if it would come out in late 2019 or early 2020.

Rammstein fans were treated to the band’s first new album in a decade with ‘Untitled’, released in May.

She added that the veteran metallers fuse “catchy lyrics with serious industrial power hooks. For that they should be applauded across the board, because this album is undoubtedly a resounding triumph.”

Meanwhile, last month, photos and footage emerged from the moment when two members of Rammstein kissed on stage in Russia in protest against the government’s anti-LGBTQ stance.

Renowned for their bold and sexualised imagery, the German metal icons’ latest statement was made while on stage at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow when guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Kruspe engaged in a kiss during a performance of the song ‘Auslander’.