Listen to Red Hot Chili Peppers emotional new song ‘Not The One’

Red Hot Chili Peppers have today (March 24) shared a new song – listen to ‘Not The One’.

Last month the band announced ‘Unlimited Love’ with lead single ‘Black Summer’. The follow-up to 2016’s ‘The Getaway’ is set to arrive April 1 via Warner Bros and will mark the band’s first album since the return of guitarist John Frusciante in 2019.

‘Not The One’ is the third single from the band’s upcoming new album, following on from ‘Black Summer’ and ‘Poster Child.’

The new track hears Flea play bass and piano. Check it out below:

Red Hot Chili Peppers will next week receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to mark their four decades in music.

George Clinton, who produced their 1985 record ‘Freaky Styley’, will be unveiling the star alongside Woody Harrelson, Bob Forrest, and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce chairwoman Nicole Mihalka during the March 31 ceremony.

“Our hometown Hollywood boys are finally coming to collect their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said. “We have been waiting for them to break away from their busy schedules to dedicate their star, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our Walk of Fame family.”

The California rock mainstays will receive the 2,717th star on the Walk of Fame and it will be located in the second row at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard, adjacent to Amoeba Records on the south side of the street, and next to TV producer Harry Friedman’s star.

“I really didn’t want to tell the same old story that we’ve been hearing for the last 50 years in rock music,” frontman Anthony Kiedis told NME last month of the band’s soon-to-be-released album.

He added: “I liked reaching out in 10,000 directions and seeing what was out there. We weren’t limiting ourselves but trying to tap into something that is honest and emotional. Hopefully, we’ve said something that hasn’t been said before, or at least said it in a way that hasn’t.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers have also announced dates for their upcoming world stadium tour in 2022, with support from The Strokes, HAIM, A$AP Rocky, St. Vincent and more.