Listen to Remi Wolf’s playful new single ‘Monte Carlo’

Remi Wolf has shared a new single called ‘Monte Carlo’ – you can listen to it below.

The rising Los Angeles artist released her acclaimed second EP ‘I’m Allergic To Dogs’ back in June. In a four-star review, NME described the project as “a creative, fun and uninhibited collection of soulful songs that will sharpen those yearnings for carefree partying post-lockdown.”

Last night (August 3), the playful ‘Monte Carlo’ received its first airing on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show. The track arrived alongside an official lyric video directed by Austin Call.

“Hey Ya/ Think I’m gonna rent a Monte Carlo/ Hey Ya/ Drive around yo neighbourhood like real slow“, Wolf sings as she daydreams of heading out on the open road.

Last month, Wolf took part in the NME Home Sessions video series to play her songs ‘Shawty’ and ‘Woo!’. Speaking to NME, the singer said that the latter track “encapsulates this mania I have a lot of the time, like intense mood swings”.

“I was really in a panic the day I wrote it and the words came out in 20 minutes,” she explained. “They’re all over the place. It felt really good to write and release it even if I wasn’t even entirely sure what the fuck was going on. I didn’t exactly know what I was writing, but I knew that I felt it was true.”