Listen to Renforshort’s alluring new acoustic single ‘AfterThoughts’

Renforshort has shared an alluring new acoustic single called ‘AfterThoughts’ – you can listen to it below.

The 18-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter’s latest dose of art-pop is set to appear on the soundtrack for Disney‘s upcoming new movie Clouds, based on the memoir Fly A Little Higher: How God Answered A Mom’s Small Prayer In A Big Way, about the life and death of singer-songwriter Zach Sobiech.

“‘AfterThoughts’ is a really different song for me,” Renforshort said of the new single. “It follows a way different narrative than most of my other songs and allowed me to be more vulnerable than I have been in the past. Immediately after I watched ‘Clouds’ for the first time, I was filled with emotion and all these thoughts were going through my head.

Advertisement

“It’s a very emotional movie, it touches on love romantically and familial, health, and fulfilling your life and achieving your dreams.”

She continued: “These are all things that I believe the average person thinks or has at least thought about before. I think of these things all the time and expressing them is hard. That’s a big reason why I was so stoked to be a part of this. This song is basically a stream of consciousness and the things that keep me up at night. They’re the things that worry me and make me happy.”

You can listen to ‘AfterThoughts’ below:

Back in July, Renforshort shared a new mix of her power-pop anthem ‘I Drive Me Mad’, produced by Mike Shinoda.

The singer-songwriter released the original version of the track back in March. It featured on her debut EP ‘Teenage Angst’.

Advertisement

Now, a new version mixed by the Linkin Park musician has been made available, which came about after Shinoda heard the track on a playlist, and it immediately stuck out to him.

“The dynamics of the song – the production, her voice, and the way the song speeds up into the chorus – all those things felt exciting to me,” he explained. “I also connected with the lyrics, the idea that you make yourself a little crazy. I’m pretty sure she’s the first person I’ve heard use the term ‘pre-traumatic stress!’”