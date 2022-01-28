Listen to Renforshort’s explosive new single, ‘Moshpit’

Renforshort has shared a brand new single called ‘Moshpit’ – you can listen to the explosive track below.

Co-produced by frequent collaborators Jeff Hazin and Alexander 23, it marks the first new music from Ren (real name Lauren Isenberg) since last year’s ‘Off Saint Dominique’ EP, which NME called a “celebration of ever-changing emotion” in a four-star review.

“If I take an elbow to the face/ One more time I think I’ll break/ I’m not saying I’m a saint, but you’re hell,” the 19-year-old pop rocker sings, using the song’s title as a metaphor for the chaos of a toxic romance.

Speaking on the track, Ren said: “I started working on ‘Moshpit’ on a day that I was really overwhelmed with life in general. This song feels very unique in the writing, it’s an interesting analogy especially with the juxtaposition of the track being a bit softer rather than what you’d imagine a song called ‘Moshpit’ would sound like.

She continued: “It’s about an annoying relationship where you’re treated like garbage and just keep trying to get out, but you don’t wanna risk hurting the other person’s feelings.”

The single arrives with a darkly cinematic visual that follows Ren through a series of isolated scenarios. Directed by Zach Bailey, you can check out the video for ‘Moshpit’ below:

Towards the end of last year, Renforshort accompanied Yungblud on tour.

In an interview with NME, she discussed her friendship with the Doncaster rocker, describing him as “such a lovely person”.

“He’s been almost like a mentor to me and given me so many opportunities, and only been so lovely to me,” she explained. “He’s probably one of the kindest humans I’ve ever met, genuinely. I’m not just saying that; he has such a good heart.”

She continued: “I’ve spent a good amount of time with him and became close with him over time. He’s given me so much and I’m so thankful for everything he’s done for me.”

When asked if she would ever collaborate with Yungblud, she replied: “Hopefully! I admire him as an artist and have been a fan for a long time. Even this [tour] alone is really incredible for me.”