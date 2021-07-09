Listen to Romy cover ‘The Rhythm of the Night’ and ‘You’re Not Alone’ for special Pride live session

Romy has covered Corona’s ‘The Rhythm of the Night’ and Olive’s ‘You’re Not Alone’ for a special live session for Apple Music to celebrate Pride 2021.

The xx guitarist and solo musician has mashed up the two tracks as part of a new three-song set for the streaming service which went online today (July 9).

Romy said in an accompanying statement that both ‘The Rhythm of The Night’ and ‘You’re Not Alone’ “remind me of when I was about 17 and started going to Gay bars in London”.

“The lyrics of ‘You’re Not Alone’ resonate with the feeling of community I found in those bars and clubs and the friends I made and treasure to this day,” she added. “I still love dancing to ‘The Rhythm of the Night’ and I’ve always loved the lyrics and melody. It was fun to strip these dance songs down to their core and still feel so much emotion from them.”

In addition to the covers, Romy’s new Apple Music set also includes acoustic renditions of her 2020 solo single ‘Lifetime’ and The xx’s ‘Angels’.

You can hear Romy’s full Apple Music Home Session here.

“This Pride I’m reflecting and educating myself about the incredible people who have fought and continue to fight to make the world a safer and more open-minded place for the LGBTQ community,” Romy added. “There is still so much more work to be done to protect and empower our community.

“I am proud to be a Lesbian, to me Pride exists all year round, not just for one month or day.”

Back in December Romy shared a series of remixes of ‘Lifetime’ which were helmed by the likes of Jayda G, HAAi and Planningtorock.