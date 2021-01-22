Listen to Rostam set Amanda Gorman’s powerful inauguration day poem to music

Rostam has shared his musical interpretation of the Inauguration Day poem that was written and delivered by Amanda Gorman earlier this week – you can listen to the piece below.

The former National Youth Poet Laureate recited her work The Hill We Climb following Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th US President on Wednesday (January 20), with her performance and evocative words earning rich acclaim across the world.

Songwriter, producer and former Vampire Weekend member Rostam said he was “deeply moved” by Gorman’s poem on Inauguration Day, explaining that he swiftly went about setting her poem to music through three different improvisational piano pieces.

Advertisement

The end result mixes footage of Gorman reciting The Hill We Climb with Rostam performing his accompanying improvised piece on the piano.

You can listen to Rostam’s ‘“The Hill We Climb” – Piano Improvisation in G Major’ below.

Biden’s inauguration ceremony also featured musical performances from Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks.

Gaga performed the US national anthem, while Lopez performed a medley of ‘This Land Is Your Land’ and ‘America The Beautiful’.

Advertisement

Following the inauguration ceremony, the likes of Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen and Katy Perry all performed as part of the Celebrating America TV special.

New Radicals, meanwhile, reunited for the first time in 22 years to play ‘You Get What You Give’ on Parade Across America.