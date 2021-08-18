Listen to Royal Blood’s roaring cover of Metallica’s ‘Sad But True’

Royal Blood have shared their cover of Metallica‘s ‘Sad But True’ for the latter’s anniversary covers album, ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ – you can hear their version of ‘The Black Album’ track below.

Metallica are celebrating 30 years of their self-titled fifth studio album next month with this special anniversary version of ‘The Black Album’, which includes the star-studded covers album.

Following recent renditions of ‘The Black Album’ songs by the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer and Miley Cyrus, the latest ‘Metallica Blacklist’ cover has arrived today (August 18).

Royal Blood have released their take on the original album’s second song ‘Sad But True’, which has also been recorded by St. Vincent, Sam Fender and Jason Isbell for the tribute album. You can hear the duo’s cover below.

All proceeds from ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ will be split between charities of the artist’s choice and Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation, with Royal Blood donating their proceeds to Chestnut Tree House.

Pre-order of the various ‘Black Album’ anniversary formats is available now from here.

Metallica‘s former bassist Jason Newsted has previewed the upcoming deluxe box set of ‘The Black Album’ in a new unboxing video, giving fans a taste of what to expect from the special anniversary release.

Royal Blood, meanwhile, will headline a night at the Eden Sessions gig series in Cornwall next month.

The band will also play a pair of intimate shows in Norwich and Hastings later this month. They’re also set to headline Victorious Festival in Portsmouth on August 29.