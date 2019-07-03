Listen to Sam Fender’s euphoric new single ‘Will We Talk?’

The rising star's debut album has been delayed

Sam Fender has released a new single called ‘Will We Talk?’ – listen below.

The BRITs Critics Choice Award winner announced his debut album, ‘Hypersonic Missiles’, earlier this year. He unveiled its title track back in March.

Now, an energetic new cut has been shared online. ‘Will We Talk?’ opens with distorted guitar effects before Fender pelts out the lyrics: “Blue Monday / Blaring loudly out the speakers / Fluorescent liquid in his beaker / Another night they’ve gone too far.”

The single is described as “a heady blast of high-octane, melody-packed, smash’n’grab rock’n’roll that launches from the traps at full pelt and doesn’t relent until the guitars and a string-section subside three minutes later.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Along with the new track comes the news that Fender’s debut LP has been delayed. Originally due to arrive on August 9, it has now been confirmed that the date has been pushed back to September 13.

Sam Fender is set to take ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ out on the road with an extensive UK tour scheduled for this November/December. The stint includes a sold-out show at London’s Brixton Academy, along with four nights in Newcastle.

Last weekend, Fender was forced to cancel his Glastonbury 2019 appearance due to health reasons. The singer told fans he was “absolutely gutted” to pull out of his John Peel Stage set.

Having already been forced to cancel performances at Isle of Wight Festival and Neighbourhood Weekender, Fender also announced that his upcoming performances at Les Eurockeenes, Down The Rabbit Hole, and Barn on The Farm had also been shelved.