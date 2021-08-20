Listen to Sam Fender’s thumping new song ‘Aye’

Sam Fender has shared his latest song ‘Aye’ – you can hear the new track below.

The new offering is the second preview of the North Shields artist’s upcoming album ‘Seventeen Going Under’, which is set for release on October 8.

“’Aye’ is about the polarity between the left and the right wing, and how that leaves working class people displaced with a lack of political identity, playing into the hands of the 1 per cent,” Fender said about his latest track.

Advertisement

He added: “It’s also a rant about my disdain for the greedy tax dodging billionaires of the world.” You can hear ‘Aye’ below.

Fender recently told NME that his forthcoming new album is “leagues ahead” of his 2019 debut ‘Hypersonic Missiles’.

“As a record I think this one is leagues ahead [of ‘Hypersonic Missiles’],” Fender said. “I’m more proud of this than anything I’ve ever done. It’s probably the best thing I’ve done in my life.

“I just hope people love it as much as I do. With the first album, a lot of those songs were written when I was 19, so I was over half of it [by the time it was released]. Whereas this one is where I’m at now.”

Advertisement

Sam Fender is set to play in Birmingham next week before further UK dates in September and November. You can see his upcoming tour schedule below.

August

25 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

September

4 – Neighbourhood Weekender, Warrington (festival show)

7 – Barrowlands, Glasgow

8 – Barrowlands, Glasgow

10 – TRNSMT, Glasgow (festival show)

13 – De Montford Hall, Leicester

15 – Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

16 – Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

18 – Isle of Wight Festival

19 – This Is Tomorrow, Newcastle (festival show)

25 – O2 Academy, Brixton

November

18 – Newcastle Arena, Newcastle

20 – Alexandra Palace, London

21 – Alexandra Palace, London

24 – Leeds Arena, Leeds

25 – Cardiff Arena, Cardiff