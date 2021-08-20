Listen to Sam Fender’s thumping new song ‘Aye’

Sam Fender has shared his latest song ‘Aye’ – you can hear the new track below.
The new offering is the second preview of the North Shields artist’s upcoming album ‘Seventeen Going Under’, which is set for release on October 8.
“’Aye’ is about the polarity between the left and the right wing, and how that leaves working class people displaced with a lack of political identity, playing into the hands of the 1 per cent,” Fender said about his latest track.
He added: “It’s also a rant about my disdain for the greedy tax dodging billionaires of the world.” You can hear ‘Aye’ below.
Fender recently told NME that his forthcoming new album is “leagues ahead” of his 2019 debut ‘Hypersonic Missiles’.
“As a record I think this one is leagues ahead [of ‘Hypersonic Missiles’],” Fender said. “I’m more proud of this than anything I’ve ever done. It’s probably the best thing I’ve done in my life.
“I just hope people love it as much as I do. With the first album, a lot of those songs were written when I was 19, so I was over half of it [by the time it was released]. Whereas this one is where I’m at now.”
Sam Fender is set to play in Birmingham next week before further UK dates in September and November. You can see his upcoming tour schedule below.
August
25 – O2 Academy, Birmingham
September
4 – Neighbourhood Weekender, Warrington (festival show)
7 – Barrowlands, Glasgow
8 – Barrowlands, Glasgow
10 – TRNSMT, Glasgow (festival show)
13 – De Montford Hall, Leicester
15 – Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
16 – Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
18 – Isle of Wight Festival
19 – This Is Tomorrow, Newcastle (festival show)
25 – O2 Academy, Brixton
November
18 – Newcastle Arena, Newcastle
20 – Alexandra Palace, London
21 – Alexandra Palace, London
24 – Leeds Arena, Leeds
25 – Cardiff Arena, Cardiff