Listen to Sam Smith’s new Christmas song ‘The Lighthouse Keeper’

Sam Smith has released a new Christmas song called ‘The Lighthouse Keeper’ – you can listen to it below.

Written and produced by Labrinth, it’s the second time Smith has worked with the ‘Earthquake’ hitmaker, who produced the title track for their new album ‘Love Goes’.

“If any year could make me look forward to the sounds of Christmas, it would be 2020 as more than ever before we are yearning to be around our friends and family once again,” Smith said in a statement about the song.

“Christmas symbolises that for me and earlier this year I was inspired to write a Christmas love song. Labrinth and I poured our hearts into this one and it has honestly been pure joy to create and make.”

On the song, Smith sings: “When you set sail on your journey and happiness is far away/ Love will guide you til the morning, lead your heart down to the bay/ Don’t resist the rain and storm, I’ll never leave you lost at sea.”

Closing out the chorus, they add: “I will be your lighthouse keeper, bring you safely home to me/ I will be your lighthouse keeper, bring you safely home.”

You can listen to ‘The Lighthouse Keeper’ below:

Earlier this week, Smith admitted that they weren’t prepared for the “ridicule” they faced after coming out as non-binary.

The Oscar-winning star changed their pronouns to they/them in September 2019, some six months after first coming out.

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey has announced plans for a new Christmas album and TV special next month.

The show, which will premiere on AppleTV+ on December 4, will include musical performances and guest appearances from Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and Snoop Dogg.

Other Christmas releases and shows that have been recently released or announced, include those by John Cooper Clarke, Shaggy, Robbie Williams and Justin Bieber.