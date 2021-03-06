Listen to Saxon’s roaring cover of The Beatles’ ‘Paperback Writer’

Saxon have shared a roaring cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Paperback Writer’ – listen to it below.

The British heavy metal legends are gearing up to release a covers album called ‘Inspirations’, due out on March 19 via Silver Lining Music.

Recorded at Brockfield Hall, near York, the album will hear Saxon cover songs by Jimi Hendrix, Motörhead, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin, Thin Lizzy, AC/DC, Black Sabbath, Toto and more.

Speaking on the band’s decision to cover ‘Paperback Writer’, frontman Biff Byford said: “I saw The Beatles on TV for the first time in 1963. It was a very inspirational moment for me to think maybe I could be in a band.”

Listen to Saxon’s take on the classic Beatles record below:

Byford said of the ‘Inspirations’: “We didn’t want to change any of the songs too much, just play them more like Saxon and we also think it’s very important to have – and share with the fans – some fun in these dark times.”

See the ‘Inspirations’ tracklist below:

01. ‘Paint It Black’

02. ‘Immigrant Song’

03. ‘Paperback Writer’

04. ‘Evil Woman’

05. ‘Stone Free’

06. ‘Bomber’

07. ‘Speed King’

08. ‘The Rocker’

09. ‘Hold The Line’

10. ‘Problem Child’

11. ‘See My Friends’

Last month, Paul McCartney announced a career-spanning book about his life through 154 songs from his back catalogue.

‘The Lyrics’, which is due for release on November 2, will recount the musician’s life through his earliest boyhood compositions, songs by The Beatles, Wings and from his lengthy solo career.

Meanwhile, John Lennon‘s debut solo studio album ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ is set to be reissued next month for a new ‘Ultimate Collection’ box set.

Originally released in December 1970, ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ was recorded shortly after the demise of The Beatles. The record, which was co-produced by Phil Spector and once described by Lennon as “the best thing I’ve ever done”, featured Ringo Starr on drums and Klaus Voormann on bass and included the songs ‘Working Class Hero’, ‘Isolation’ and ‘God’.