Listen to Sea Power’s lively new single ‘Green Goddess’

Sea Power have shared their latest single ‘Green Goddess’ – you can hear their new track below.

The song is taken from the band’s – who were formerly known as British Sea Power – upcoming new album ‘Everything Was Forever’, which is now set for release on February 18.

‘Green Goddess’ follows on from Sea Power’s two previous singles, ‘Two Fingers’ and ‘Folly’. Another track from the record, ‘Lakeland Echo’, was released last month.

“’Green Goddess’ was written with [guitarist] Noble,” vocalist and guitarist Jan Scott Wilkinson explained in a statement. “He had the initial idea for the music which I helped arrange and add vocals to. It is a love song about everything green from the Lake District to the New Forest. The places I love to be which are quiet and restorative.

“It is also a love song for my wife whose favourite colour is green. A rumination on human and non-human muses.

“There are dark and complicated things going on but sometimes it is good to forget this and go to the places and where you are happy. A hope that the future doesn’t have to be at odds with the past.”

Sea Power are set to head out on a UK tour in April in support of ‘Everything Was Forever’ – you can see the band’s upcoming live dates below and find tickets here.

April 2022

Tuesday 12 – 1865, Southampton

Wednesday 13 – O2 Institute 2, Birmingham

Thursday 14 – Roundhouse, London

Tuesday 19 – O2 Academy, Bristol

Thursday 21 – Leadmill, Sheffield

Friday 22 – St Lukes, Glasgow

Saturday 23 – Albert Hall, Manchester