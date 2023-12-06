Listen to Sean Ono Lennon’s psychedelic cover of Temples’ ‘Gamma Rays’

Sean Ono Lennon has shared a psychedelic reworking of the Temples’ song ‘Gamma Rays’ – check it out below.

Released on Tuesday (December 5), the track sees the singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist take a new approach to the original Temples’ track, and reimagine it with more of a hazy, psychedelic voicing.

The original track featured on Temples’ recent fourth album, ‘Exotico’, which arrived earlier this year, and had a more electronica-infused retro sound.

It also follows Lennon’s pre-existing history with the members – working alongside James Bagshaw and co. to produce and record the aforementioned 2023 album, as well as on their single ‘Paraphernalia’, which arrived back in 2020.

“Gamma Rays is where the journey began in the studio with Sean, so it felt right to return to the start and allow him free rein to take it from ‘Exotico’ into outer space,” Tom Walmsley of Temples said about Lennon’s new version of the song.

The new version of the track also comes accompanied by a mind-bending animated music video, created by Micah Buzan. Check it out below.

In other Sean Ono Lennon news, last month Zak Starkey, the son of Ringo Starr, entertained fans by shutting down any possibility of forming a supergroup with Lennon and other children of The Beatles members.

The comments came when Starkey posted an image of himself with Lennon – the son of Yoko Ono and John Lennon – on his Instagram page, recalling how the two had a great time hanging out together, and fans put forward their hopes of a new musical project developing.

As for Temples, before the release of ‘Exotico’ this April, the band teased the album with the single ‘Cicada’, which was also produced by Lennon.

Discussing ‘Cicada’, the band’s Thomas Walmsley said the track came from “the idea of emerging from the underground after a long time of being suppressed.”

“We were attempting to turn that sound into a sort of dance rhythm, and once we started working with Sean we really built up the production by digging into his cupboard of keyboards and synths.”