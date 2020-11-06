Sega Bodega and Låpsley have teamed up on new collaboration ‘Make U Stay’ – watch its video below.

The new track follows Sega Bodega’s debut album ‘Salvador’, which came out earlier this year.

“We wanted to merge trance and garage whilst simultaneously feel like it was us,” the London-based producer said of the new song. It came together so naturally”.

Advertisement

Låpsley added: “We wrote this track together in my Tottenham studio the first time we ever met, having contacted each other on Instagram. It came so quickly; he showed me the track and I was immediately hooked from the strings, and then within the hour the top line was recorded.

“I thought the bombastic strings needed some intense lyrics, so it’s all about jealousy.” Watch the new ‘Make U Stay’ video below.

‘Make U Stay’ follows another recent collaboration from Sega Bodega. Back in September, the producer linked up with Shygirl for new track ‘Freak’. Bodega is also the co-founder of the label NUXXE, on which Shygirl releases her music.

Låpsley, meanwhile, spoke earlier this summer about the difficulties of releasing new music during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a bit strange releasing a record the first week we were quarantined,” she said. “It took me quite a few weeks to get my head round that and to focus on the positives, slow the pace of life down and appreciate the small things and actually the response from fans on social media has really given me a huge boost.”

Advertisement

Låpsley released her new EP ‘Through Water’ on March 20, the week before the UK entered lockdown for the first time.