Listen to Selena Gomez’s flirtatious new single ‘Love On’

Selena Gomez has shared her flirty new single ‘Love On’ – listen to it below.

The new track is the pop star’s first release of 2024, arriving as she continues to work on her anticipated fourth album, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Rare‘.

‘Love On’ is inspired by the time Gomez spent in Paris last year, romanticising the Parisian lifestyle and the thrill of a new love.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Love On’ and watch the new music video below.

The new track follows her empowering August 2023 release ‘Single Soon’, “a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer”.

Reviewing ‘Rare’ in 2020, NME wrote that the “quietly confident star” wrestled back “her own narrative”. The three-star write-up added: “‘Rare’ is that most powerful and liberating of things – the sound of a woman becoming comfortable both on her own and in her own company.”

Last month, Gomez opened up about quitting music and said she would prefer to eventually focus on her acting career instead.

“I do feel like I have one more album in me but I would probably choose acting,” she said on the SmartLess podcast.

Advertisement

She’s now set to portray veteran musician Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic.

Earlier this year, it was also revealed that Gomez would be reprising her role in the Disney sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place when it returns for a sequel series.

In other news from the pop singer and actor, Gomez recently took part in a game of ‘Who Knows Selena Gomez’ against a super fan – and lost.

The singer was appearing on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live on Friday (February 23), when she went up against a fan named Ashley to answer a series of questions about her life and work.

Questions included Gomez’ total number of Instagram followers, her favourite snacks and her first on-screen kiss, with Ashley ultimately winning the contest, leading Gomez to exclaim, “I don’t know anything about myself!”