Listen to serpentwithfeet’s new single ‘Same Size Shoe’

New York’s serpentwithfeet has today delivered another taste of his forthcoming album, with the release of new single ‘Same Size Shoe’.

It’s the latest cut we’ve heard from the artist’s second studio album ‘DEACON’, following the release of its lead single ‘Fellowship’.

‘DEACON’ marks the follow up to serpentwithfeet’s – real name Josiah Wise – 2018 debut album ‘soil’.

Listen to ‘Same Size Shoe’ below:

Speaking to Zane Lowe about the song on Apple Music, Wise explained how he wrote it about gay, Black love.

“I was just thinking about the beauty and wonder of dating Black men,” he said.

“The chorus is, ‘Boy, you got my trust because I’m like you.’ And I was thinking how rewarding it is, how much of a blessing it is to date and to be in love with someone.

“I felt joyous,” he continued, “I think with any of us when we experience love or are able to walk in love with someone, that’s a blessing and I’ve been blessed that I’ve been able to walk in love with people in my life.

“And this particular summer, maybe it was a mix of just the summertime or whatever it was, but I was like, ‘It’s time to write a celebratory love song’.”

‘DEACON’ is set for release on Friday, March 26 via Secretly Canadian. The album is set to feature appearances from Sampha, Lil Silva and NAO.