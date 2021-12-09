Listen to Shame’s festive new single ‘Baldur’s Gate’

Shame have dropped off an early Christmas present to fans in the form of a festive new single called ‘Baldur’s Gate’ – you can listen to it below.

The band’s new original track – a dark take on a Christmas story, wrapped up in a set of winding guitars – follows on from their riotous 2018 rendition of José Feliciano’s ‘Feliz Navidad’.

“It’s another Christmas classic,” Shame frontman Charlie Steen said in a statement. “It’s about a period of time in which I’d regularly be trekking up to the streets of Edinburgh to see an ex-partner.”

He added: “These are some of the thoughts I’d have when I’d be leaving Waverley station, en route back to London in the winter nights.”

You can listen to ‘Baldur’s Gate’ below:

Shame released their second album ‘Drunk Tank Pink’ earlier this year. In a five-star review of second album ‘Drunk Tank Pink’, NME‘s Rhian Daly wrote: “This is massive leap on from ‘Songs Of Praise’ – ‘Drunk Tank Pink’ is more ambitious and more accomplished than its predecessor, showcasing a band brimming both with ideas and the confidence to pull them off.”

The band are set to head out on a US tour in February, with dates set in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta, Nashville and more. They’ll then embark on more European dates – the full dates can be found below.

Shame 2022 tour dates:

FEBRUARY 2022

7 – Rickshaw Theatre – Vancouver, BC

8 – The Crocodile – Seattle, WA

9 – Doug Fir Lounge – Portland, OR

11 – Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA

14 – The Casbah – San Diego, CA

15 – Club Congress – Tucson, AZ

17 – Mohawk – Austin, TX

18 – Tulips – Fort Worth, TX

19 – George’s Majestic Lounge – Fayetteville, AR

20 – The Bottleneck – Lawrence, KS

22 – Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN

23 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

25 – Skully’s Music Diner – Columbus, OH

26 – Mahall’s – Lakewood, OH

27 – The Opera House – Toronto, ON

MARCH 2022

1 – Theatre Fairmont – Montreal, QC

3 – The Sinclair – Cambridge, MA

4 – Webster Hall – New York, NA

5 – First Unitarian Church – Philadelphia, PA

7 – Black Cat – Washington, DC

8 – Motorco Music Hall – Durham, NC

9 – Terminal West – Atlanta, GA

11 – Exit In – Nashville, TN

12 – Saturn – Birmingham, AL

13 – Gasa Gasa – New Orleans, LA

30 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, Netherlands

31 – Trix VZW – Antwerpen, Belgium

APRIL 2022

1 – Bataclan – Paris, France

2 – Mascotte – Zurich, Switzerland

4 – Strom – Munich, Germany

5 – Festsaal Kreuzberg – Berlin, Germany

6 – Knust – Hamburg, Germany

8 – VEGA – Copenhagen, Denmark

9 – Debaser Strand – Stockholm, Sweden

10 – Rockefeller – Oslo, Norway

12 – Vera, Groningen, Netherlands

13 – Den Atelier – Luxembourg, Luxembourg

14 – CBE – Cologne, Germany

MAY 2022

21 – Tomavistas Festival – Madrid, Spain

JUNE 2022

4 – Primavera Sound – Barcelona, Spain

This past summer, Shame released their ‘Born In Luton Remixes’ EP, featuring re-workings of the ‘Drunk Tank Pink’ track by the likes of Parquet Courts‘ Austin Brown.