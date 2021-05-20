Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen have teamed up to record a new collaborative song, ‘Like I Used To’ – you can listen to the track below.

After teasing its arrival earlier this week, the John Congleton-produced track has been released today (May 20).

“Even though we weren’t super close, I always felt supported by Angel and considered her a peer in this weird world of touring,” Van Etten said in a statement about ‘Like I Used To’. “We highway high-fived many times along the way…

“I finally got the courage in June of 2020 to reach out to see if she would want to sing together. I got greedy and quickly sent her a track I had been working on.”

Speaking about working with Van Etten on ‘Like I Used To’ – which you can hear in the Kimberly Stuckwisch-directed video for the song above – Olsen added: “I’ve met with Sharon here and there throughout the years and have always felt too shy to ask her what she’s been up to or working on.

“The song reminded me immediately of getting back to where I started, before music was expected of me, or much was expected of me, a time that remains pure and real in my heart.”

Last month saw Van Etten officially release her cover of Daniel Johnston’s ‘Some Things Last A Long Time’.

Olsen, meanwhile, shared the track ‘Alive and Dying (Waving, Smiling)’ – a re-working of ‘Waving, Smiling’ from her August 2020 album ‘Whole New Mess’.