Listen to Sia’s powerful new song ‘Courage To Change’

Sia has shared an inspirational new song called ‘Courage To Change’ – you can listen to it below.

The track is taken from the soundtrack to the singer’s upcoming directorial debut Music, which stars Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom, Jr. and regular collaborator Maddie Ziegler.

The film was first announced at the 2015 Venice Film Festival and was originally slated for release in October 2019, but was then pushed back to this month.

Advertisement

The first song from the soundtrack was ‘Together’, which was co-written by Sia and Jack Antonoff. It arrived with a colourful music video in May.

‘Courage To Change’ features uplifting vocals and lyrics that deliver a message of empowerment.

“Now more than ever we need to fight for a better tomorrow. Be brave, be courageous & work for the positive changes you want to see in our world,” Sia said, sharing the song on Twitter.

Listen to the song in full below:

Earlier this month, David Guetta and Sia reunited with the release of their new single, ‘Let’s Love’.

Advertisement

‘Let’s Love’ marks just the latest single the beloved duo have released, following smash hits like ‘Titanium’, ‘Flames’, ‘She Wolf’, ‘Bang My Head’ and more.

“During this time of isolation, I’ve been incredibly inspired to release music that has an uplifting energy,” Guetta said of the track in a press statement.

“I love producing club tracks but at the same time, especially now, I feel like creating ‘feel-good’ music. ‘Let’s Love’ is a message of love, hope and bringing people together and once again, Sia has out done herself on the vocals.”