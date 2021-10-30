Listen to Sigur Rós’ Jónsi’s dreamy new solo album, ‘Obsidian’

Sigur Rós’ Jónsi has released a dreamy new solo album, ‘Obsidian’ – listen to it below.

Jónsi released his first solo album ‘Go’ in 2010; his follow up to that came last year with ‘Shiver’.

Now, his third solo album (which is co-produced by Paul Corley), was released alongside an accompanying new visual art installation of the same name.

The installation opened today (October 30) and will run at New York’s Tanya Bonakdar Gallery until December 17.

You can listen to the album here:

Back in August, Jónsi announced a new CBD tincture called ‘EXHALE’, designed to help combat anxiety.

Described as an ‘anti-anxiety elixir’ in a press release, ‘EXHALE’ is the third collaboration between Jónsi and VONA, who describe themselves as “a collective of artists, researchers, and farmers united by a shared passion for exploring sensory experiences.”

In 2020, they collaborated on the CBD tinctures ‘SLEEP’ and ‘WAKE’, designed for evening relaxation and morning energy respectively, which has now been followed by the anxiety-focussed ‘EXHALE’.

‘EXHALE’ contains Broad-Spectrum CBD (meaning 0 per cent THC so it won’t make users high), as well as frankincense, holy basil, l-theanine, vitamin B6 and reishi mushroom extract. Bottles cost £50 each and are available now.

Back in April, Jónsi shared a surprise score for new Tom Clancy film Without Remorse, which arrived on the same day the film was released. It was Jónsi’s first new music since December’s orchestral Sigur Rós album ‘Odin’s Raven Magic’.