Listen to ‘Simmer’, the first solo song from Paramore’s Hayley Williams aka Petals For Armor

Paramore’s Hayley Williams has shared her first solo single under the moniker Petals For Armor, titled ‘Simmer’.

The musician had been teasing the release in a series of social media posts, which featured a series of black boxes with no caption. A recent post on the official Petals For Armor Instagram account added the line: “How to draw the line between wrath and mercy”.

‘Simmer’ was released earlier today (January 22) with a music video directed by Warren Fu (The Strokes, Haim). In it, Williams is seen running through a forest bathed in orange light and into a dark empty house where she smears herself in a brown paste.

When a figure in a black hooded cape appears, she knocks them out only to be faced with a big surprise. Watch the video below now.

Credits on the video reveal the track was co-written by Williams, Paramore guitarist Taylor York, and the band’s touring bassist Joey Howard. York also produced the song.

In December Williams announced that she was set to release new music in 2020, saying: “With the help of some of my closest friends, I made something I’m going to call my own.

“It’s a really special project and you’ll get a taste of it in January,” she added.

Over recent weeks, posters for Petals For Armor have been spotted in various US cities, including New York.

Paramore’s latest album ‘After Laughter’ was released in 2017 and saw the return of original member Zac Farro on drums. Bassist Jeremy Davis did not feature on the record after leaving the band in 2015.

In a four-star review of the album, NME said: “Hayley Williams might have heavily hinted at the band’s new direction on 2013’s power-pop leaning ‘Paramore’ album, but ‘After Laughter’ comes over like the earnest, fist-pumping soundtrack to a long-lost John Hughes coming-of-age film.”