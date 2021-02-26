News Music News

Listen to Slayyyter’s dreamy new single, ‘Clouds’

The latest cut from her debut album 'Troubled Paradise'

By Jackson Langford
Slayyyter. CREDIT: Press.

Slayyyter has given fans another taste of her forthcoming debut album today, with the release of new single ‘Clouds’.

Compared to its predecessor ‘Troubled Paradise’ – also the name of the album in question – ‘Clouds’ is a far more understated pop affair.

Slayyyter – real name Catherine Slater – has also been teasing a music video for the song, directed by frequent collaborator Munechi Osegbu. The video is expected to drop later today (February 26).

Listen to ‘Clouds’ below:

‘Clouds’ is the fourth cut we’ve heard from ‘Troubled Paradise’ so far, following the title track, ‘Throatzillaaa’ and ‘Self Destruct’ alongside Wuki.

Of the album, which drops Friday, June 11 via FADER label, Slayyyter said, “I like doing things myself, I always have in every aspect of life.

“These days, you can make big budget-sounding pop, but have it be totally DIY. These songs are just written by me and my friends. I want to keep the ideas raw.”

‘Troubled Paradise’ will be Slayyyter’s first full-length release since her self-titled mixtape dropped, back in 2019. In the same year, she teamed up with Charli XCX and Kim Petras for a remix of their track ‘Click’.
