Listen to Sleaford Mods cover of Yazoo’s ‘Don’t Go’

Sleaford Mods have shared a cover of Yazoo‘s ‘Don’t Go’ – listen to it below.

Mods frontman Jason Williamson shared a video of himself dancing to the track, which also arrived on streaming platforms today (December 17).

The song has been a fan-favourite of the duo’s live sets for some time and was included in their recent hometown show in Nottingham, which was also their first headline gig at an arena.

All I want for Christmas is to cover ‘Don’t Go’ by Yazoo. Out now on all streaming platforms for your kitchen disco pleasure, me owd’s. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/8cwHW5xvhy — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) December 17, 2021

Reviewing the gig, NME wrote: “The Mods’ live show is a bewildering joy from start finish, and the key factor is that you’ve never seen anything like it. Don’t waste time trying to compare it to anything else. “Life’s too fucking short,” ends Williamson. “We are the Sleaford Mods”. It is what it is: real life, loud, made in Nottingham.”

The group embarked on a UK tour last month in support of their recent album ‘Spare Ribs’, with the dates beginning in Manchester and running until early December with a final show in Brighton.

Meanwhile, Williamson recently made a surprise cameo in new Olivia Colman-starring HBO miniseries Landscapers.

Colman stars alongside David Thewlis (Harry Potter) in the show, which premiered on Sky Atlantic last night (December 7) and tells the story of a couple in late 1990s Nottingham who killed and buried Colman’s character Susan’s parents undetected for over 15 years.

A synopsis for the show reads: “Landscapers tells a unique love story involving a seemingly ordinary couple who become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when a couple of dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham.

“Mild-mannered husband and wife Susan (Colman) and Christopher Edwards (Thewlis) have been on the run from reality for over 15 years…their role in a terrible crime that remained undiscovered for over a decade begins to emerge into the light.”

After the show aired, many pointed out a cameo from Williamson, which the frontman himself later confirmed in a tweet.