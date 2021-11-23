Listen to Sleaford Mods frontman Jason Williamson’s new collaboration ‘Treetop/Stoat’ with The Bug

Sleaford Mods frontman Jason Williamson has teamed up with The Bug for a new double single ‘Treetop/Stoat’.

The two electro tracks see Williamson spitting bars over Kevin Martin’s dance beats. You can listen to them both below.

“Both ‘Stoat’ and ‘Treetop’ tread the usual path lyrically for me, nonsense mixed in with little micro stories of whatever,” said Williamson of the double single. “Excuses to get out frustrations and anger. I’ve been talking with Kevin for a few years now as regards doing some tunes.”

He continued: “Matching something to The Bug’s music was always on the cards, a chance to shape different vocal approaches to a certain degree which is deffo evident on ‘Stoat’ I think. Love both tunes. Proper. Bang into this collab.”

“Reared on Mark E Smith and Crass, how could I not be blown away by Sleaford Mods?” added Martin. “Since first hearing [2013’s] ‘Austerity Dogs’, I was smitten by Jason’s razor sharp lyricism and punk as f-ck delivery.

“So when we first chatted on Twitter a few years ago, casually raving about a mutual love of anti-social American hip hop, we pretty much immediately discussed the idea of a collab. And tho’ it took a few years to actually realise the concept, 2021 seems like the purrrfect time in terms of global social meltdown and the release of my album ‘Fire’. It’s been a joy to work with Jason on these tracks and we are already discussing the idea of more to follow.”

Sleaford Mods meanwhile, are in the middle of a UK tour with Dry Cleaning, Nova Twins and Billy Nomates.

They are due to play the O2 Academy in Newcastle tomorrow night (November 24). Their tour will wrap up in Brighton on December 3.

Sleaford Mods’ remaining tour dates are as follows:

NOVEMBER 2021

24 – O2 Academy Newcastle, Newcastle (with Billy Nomates)

25 – O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool (with Billy Nomates and Son Of Dave)

26 – O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford (with Warmduscher)

27 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham (with Dry Cleaning, Billy Nomates and Warmdischer)

30 – Tramshed, Cardiff (with Dry Cleaning)

DECEMBER 2021

1 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol (with Nova Twins)

2 – Printworks, London (with Nova Twins)

3 – Dome, Brighton (with Dry Cleaning)