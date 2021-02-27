Listen to Slipknot’s Clown interview Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes

Slipknot‘s Clown has interviewed Devonté Hynes, AKA Blood Orange, for the latest episode of the metal percussionist’s podcast The Electric Theatre with Clown.

Clown – who also goes by M. Shawn Crahan – has interviewed a number of rock and metal artists for the podcast, including King Diamond and Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta, as well as bandmate and Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor.

The conversation covered Hynes’ early days playing cello and performing in Test Icicles, what he’s been up to during the coronavirus lockdown, and the process of recording the score for Luca Guadagnino’s first TV series We Are Who We Are – listen below.

We Are Who We Are premiered on HBO in September last year. The eight-episode show stars Kid Cudi, Chloë Sevigny and Jack Dylan Grazer, among others.

The score features 12 original compositions from Hynes, in addition to compositions from the late Julius Eastman and John Adams. We Are Who We Are marked Hynes’ first score for television, having also scored for films in the past.

Slipknot, meanwhile – who were co-founded by Crahan in 1995, alongside Joey Jordison and Paul Grey – last week (February 19) teased some “massive” news about the band on the way that singer Corey Taylor has said will “probably” be revealed within the next month.

The band are currently looking to the future, with tour dates planned for this summer and talk of a follow-up to their 2019 album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ possibly being readied for a release later this year.

“There’s some stuff brewing that I can’t talk about, but it’s massive,” Taylor told Kerrang!. “I can say this: you will hear about it probably in the next month or so, let’s put it that way.”