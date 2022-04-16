Listen to Slipknot’s Corey Taylor team up with Hyro the Hero on new track

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor has teamed up with Hyro the Hero on a new version of ‘Kids Against The Monsters’.

The release is the latest in a series of singles that Hyro the Hero has released over the last year, all of which feature high-profile collaborations.

“Thrilled to be sharing the latest version of “Kids Against The Monsters” with Taylor, Hyro said.

“Working with Corey Taylor was absolutely incredible. When I first heard him sing the words of the chorus we created, I got chills.”

He continued: “‘Kids Against The Monsters’ is about the problems we deal with from generation to generation. This generation is trying to find peace and fix past mistakes. When you press play and listen to my music, I want you to feel the positivity and love.”

Taylor added: “It’s always nice to collaborate with up-and-coming talent, especially when you’re a genuine fan. I was stoked to hop on this song with Hyro The Hero. He embodies what a true artist is meant to do: make you feel something. This song is a great reminder that we’re stronger together when facing our demons.”

The project is now available in full as an EP to stream – check it out below.

Earlier this week (April 11), Slipknot took to social media to tease something called the “Knotverse” that is set to launch soon.

Frontman Taylor confirmed last month that the masked metal titans had completed work on their “killer” new record, which will follow 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’. A release date is not yet known.

Ahead of an announcement on the album, the band shared a mysterious teaser on Friday (April 8), soundtracked by their 1999 track ‘742617000027’.

On the teaser, the word ‘Knotfest’ – the band’s travelling roadshow festival that has been running since 2012 and will return this year – is warped into another word, “knotverse”.

No explanation is given on whether a virtual edition of Knotfest is coming, or what else to expect from the teaser.

Back in February, the band shared the new video for their song ‘The Chapeltown Rag’.

The track was originally released back in November and is expected to be the first single from the band’s upcoming seventh studio album, which will be the follow-up to 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.