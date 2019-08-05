Listen to Slipknot’s roaring new anthem ‘Birth of the Cruel’

The song comes just a few days before the arrival of their sixth studio album

Slipknot have unveiled their latest song, ‘Birth of the Cruel’, just days before the release of new album, ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.

Making its debut on Zane Lowe’s ‘World Record’ on Apple Music Beats 1, ‘Birth of the Cruel’ is the third song Slipknot have released from their forthcoming sixth studio album, following ‘Unsainted’ and ‘Solway Firth’, both of which were released with insanely intense accompanying music videos.

In a five-star review of the band’s latest album, NME‘s Jordan Bassett said of ‘Birth of the Cruel’: “A drone-like verse gives way to a claustrophobic and taut refrain whose lyrics – “We are the bitter, the maladjusted” – suggests that Slipknot 2019 has much in common with Slipknot 1999.”

Listen to ‘Birth of the Cruel’ in full below:

In other Slipknot news, frontman Corey Taylor has spoken of how he believes that the metal band could continue without him if he chose to leave.

The band has soldiered on throughout their 20 years together, despite the death of bassist Paul Gray, the departure of drummer Joey Jordison and the recent acrimonious split with percussionist Chris Fehn.

Meanwhile, the band have unveiled their second new set of stage costumes. The latest outfits were revealed at Washington DC festival Pain In The Grass.