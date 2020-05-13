Listen to Slowthai’s blistering new Kenny Beats-produced track ‘MAGIC’

Slowthai has released an incendiary new track ‘MAGIC’ featuring Kenny Beats today (May 13) – listen to it below.

Coming in at just over two minutes long, the trap-influenced release sees Slowthai rap about being “addicted to sex” and his recent commercial success: “The shit that I did for a piece of the pie, and they say I’m selfish – now the pie is all mine“.

‘MAGIC’ was produced by Kenny Beats, who released an album with Denzel Curry earlier this year, and has recently produced for the likes of JPEGMAFIA and Rico Nasty.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME in March, Kenny Beats explained his choice of collaborations: “I make sure that anybody I work with walks away with a good feeling. If I am working on your music, it’s coming from a pure place.

“I don’t need to use anyone’s music as a stepping stone for me to get somewhere as Kenny. I only work with people I am obsessed with, because if I am in the studio with you, I can sing your songs with you.”

Last week (May 10) Slowthai shared ‘ENEMY’, sampling The 1975’s Matty Healy speaking at the NME Awards 2020 – during which the rapper came under heavy criticism for his behaviour and was accused of misogyny.

Since the release of his critically acclaimed debut, the rapper has collaborated with a number of other artists, including Mura Masa, Denzel Curry, Gorillaz, Headie One and Fred Again.