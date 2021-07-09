Listen to Sneaker Pimps’ first new songs in nearly 20 years

Sneaker Pimps have returned with their first new music in nearly 20 years – you can hear their latest songs ‘Squaring The Circle’ and ‘Fighter’ below.

The trip-hop band are currently preparing the release of their ‘Squaring The Circle’ album, which is set to arrive on September 10. The record will be the band’s first since January 2002’s ‘Bloodsport’.

The new album has been previewed today (July 9) with the songs ‘Fighter’ and ‘Squaring The Circle’, which will serve as the opening two tracks on the LP – you can hear the songs below via Spotify.

Sneaker Pimps’ long-awaited fourth full-length studio album has been written, performed and produced by founding members Chris Corner and Liam Howe. The LP was recorded at Sawtooth Studios in Pioneertown in the US and London’s The Tower Studios.

The album also features vocal performances from both Chris Corner and Simonne Jones.

Posting on Twitter via the account of his solo project IAMX back in May, Corner wrote: “IT’S TAKEN MANY YEARS AND MANY FALSE STARTS TO GET SNEAKER PIMPS BACK IN THE GAME. SOMETIMES U NEED TO BACK THE FUCK OFF AND LET THE UNIVERSE TAKE CONTROL.

“I’M PROUD AND RELIEVED TO SAY IT IS FINALLY HAPPENING. WE OFFICIALLY HAVE NEW MUSIC.”

You can pre-order the album on vinyl and digital over on the Sneaker Pimps Bandcamp page. Check out the full tracklist for ‘Squaring The Circle’ below.

01. ‘Fighter’

02. ‘Squaring the Circle’

03. ‘Love Me Stupid’

04. ‘Pink Noise’

05. ‘No Show’

06. ‘Stripes’

07. ‘Child in the Dark’

08. ‘Black Rain’

09. ‘Alibis’

10. ‘Lifeline’

11. ‘The Paper Room’

12. ‘Immaculate Hearts’

13. ‘So Far Gone’

14. ‘Come Like the Cure’

15. ‘SOS’

16. ‘The Tranquility Trap’