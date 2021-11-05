Listen to Snoop Dogg’s vicious new single ‘Murder Music’

Snoop Dogg has shared the latest preview of his upcoming new album ‘The Algorithm’ – you can listen to ‘Murder Music’ below.

The legendary west coast rapper takes more of a backseat on the Nottz-produced track, appearing only on the hook, while guest rappers Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss and Busta Rhymes do most of the heavy lifting.

The tough-talking single hears Busta issue a warning to his adversaries: “I’m not an advocate for violence, but push me, I’ma push it further/ The script, hand on my hips, squeezin’ the grip a little firmer/ These dumb n***as don’t realise that it’s better to be a learner (Stupid ni-)/ When you don’t is when you get the feelin’ of burner.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere on the track, Benny The Butcher recounts being shot last year during an attempted robbery. “N***as heard I took a shot, they was askin’ if I was good/ I looked the shooter right in his eyes when that trigger got pulled,” he raps.

You can listen to ‘Murder Music’ below:

‘Murder Music’ follows the release of last month’s ‘Big Subwoofer’, performed by the Snoop-featuring rap supergroup Mount Westmore (Snoop, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40).

The forthcoming album is Snoop’s first for Def Jam Recordings since he was appointed as the label’s executive creative consultant back in June.

‘Snoop Dogg Presents The Algorithm’ is being billed as an “all-encompassing new project that features artists from the legendary Def Jam label’s past, present and future”, according to a press release.

Advertisement

“There’s so much talent on this record, so many styles of music, it breaks the algorithm,” Snoop said in a statement. “Right now, the algorithm is telling us you have to rap this way, you have to sound this way, but they’re not telling you how it’s supposed to feel. My algorithm is going to give you a feeling, not a sound.”

‘Snoop Dogg Presents The Algorithm’ could be the first part of the ‘Aftermath Takeover’, which is purportedly set to include a new album from Dr. Dre.

The ‘takeover’ also includes the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show, which will see Snoop, Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige perform live together.