Listen to Soccer Mommy and Kero Kero Bonito join forces on ‘Rom Com 2021’

Kero Kero Bonito have teamed up with Soccer Mommy for the latest instalment of the Adult Swim Singles series, putting a thumping techno spin on the latter’s recent single ‘Rom Com 2004’.

Retitled as ‘Rom Com 2021’, the remix elevates Soccer Mommy’s original track with propulsive synths and an effervescent 808 beat, trading the warbly, spaced-out feel of ‘Rom Com 2004’ with a more visceral, rave-inspired energy. In a press release, Kero Kero Bonito said: “Our contributions were inspired by Bridget Jones’ Diary, late summer, and UK Garage vocal manipulation.”

Have a listen to ‘Rom Com 2021’ below, then compare it to ‘Rom Com 2004’:

‘Rom Com 2021’ marks the 23rd instalment of this year’s Adult Swim Singles series, with previous tracks coming from the likes of Iceage, Cloud Rat, Emily Wells and Naujawanan Baidar. The series first began in 2010 and has continued every year since.

‘Rom Com 2004’ was initially released as a standalone single back in July, marking Soccer Mommy’s second release for 2021 after ‘Kissing In The Rain’ – her contribution to DC’s Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack – the month prior.

Her second album, ‘Color Theory’, was released last February, flanked by the singles ‘Lucy’, ‘Yellow Is The Colour Of Her Eyes’, ‘Circle The Drain’, ‘Bloodstream’ and ‘Crawling In My Skin’. It was followed by a collection of album demos that November.

In a four-star review of ‘Color Theory’, NME’s Hannah Mylrea called Soccer Mommy “a master at painting vivid pictures with lyrics, coupling earworm melodies and warm instrumentation with shattering words that pack an emotional punch”.

Kero Kero Bonito released their latest EP, ‘Civilisation II’, back in April. NME gave it a four-star review, with writer Ben Jolley praising it for building on the London trio’s “sweet yet unpredictable edge-of-mainstream J-pop, electro, bubblegum pop and shoegaze fusion”, calling its tracks “future-pop bops that are bright and, most importantly, fun”.