Listen to Spinal Tap’s Derek Smalls return with new single ‘Must Crush Barbie’

Spinal Tap’s Derek Smalls has hit out at Barbie on his first new song in five years – listen to ‘Must Crush Barbie’ below.

The band’s bassist calls the summer blockbuster the “embodiment of lukewarm water” with a press release adding that the song is a “much-needed antidote to the ubiquitous pinkness that has spilled out of movie theatres this summer and onto the high streets with wall-to-wall media coverage.”

In the song, Smalls sings about the film having “too much pink” and being a waste of “film and ink”.

He said: “Been spending the last year or so as Brand Ambassador for BruegelCoin, the Dutch cryptocurrency.

“Since it was cratering this past spring, I was following the news more than usual, which is where I got bombarded by all the Barbie BS. I don’t know which angered me more, but it’s really hard to write a song about crypto. But the overwhelming shroud of pinkness definitely deserved a major pricking. And that’s where I came in.”

Listen to ‘Must Crush Barbie’ below.

Last year, it was confirmed that Spinal Tap II, a direct sequel to legendary rock mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, is in the works.

The 1984 film, which produced numerous quotable scenes – including exploding drummers, “it’s such a fine line between stupid and clever” and amps that “go up to 11″ – will now see its 40th anniversary marked with more tales of rock cliché and questionable song titles.

Rob Reiner will direct the sequel and return as filmmaker Marty DiBergi, while David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer), and Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest) also return to perform as the brash English band.

Speaking to NME last year, Reiner said of the return: “We never thought we would do a sequel It was only because we started to talk to each other and we came up with an idea we think might work – we don’t know it will.

“We’re going to try. The bar is incredibly high. We debated whether or not we should do it… I said, ‘Look at us, we’re all in our 70s. How much time are we going to have [left] to have some fun?’”

He added: “You don’t want us to cock it up! That’s the thing: we wouldn’t try unless we thought we had something that could work.”