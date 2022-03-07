Listen to Spiritualized’s soaring new song ‘The Mainline Song’

Spiritualized have shared a soaring new song today (March 7) called ‘The Mainline Song’ – listen to it below.

The track is the third to be lifted from Spiritualized’s upcoming album ‘Everything Was Beautiful’ which was inspired by J. Spaceman’s (aka Jason Pierce) experiences in lockdown, with the frontman saying: “I felt like I’d been in training for this my whole life.”

‘The Mainline Song’ is said to have been “partly inspired by the protests happening in the US towards the end of the first Lockdown in 2020”, according to a press statement.

The video, directed by Pierce, can be viewed below.

A press release reports that ‘Everything Was Beautiful’ came together between 11 different studios, as well as Pierce’s own home, with the bandleader jamming out on a mind-boggling 16 instruments.

“There was so much information on it that the slightest move would unbalance it, but going around in circles is important to me,” he said. “Not like you’re spiraling out of control but you’re going around and around and on each revolution you hold onto the good each time. Sure, you get mistakes as well, but you hold on to some of those too and that’s how you kind of… achieve. Well, you get there.”

‘Everything Was Beautiful’ is out February 25 via Bella Union. The vinyl edition will feature a hidden pill box hiding a “Braille-embossed little thing” while the box set has 8 of them.

“(Artwork designer, Mark) Farrow and I were talking about what we should do and we just said, ‘It’s called ‘Everything Is Beautiful’, how could you not have a pill,’” said Pierce.

“There’s a line from (writer and film-maker) Jonathan Meades that’s about having all the attributes to being an artist. ‘Paranoia, vanity, selfishness, egotism, sycophancy, resentment, moral nullity and more idiot than idiot savant.’ And that’s what it feels like, this kind of thing,” Pierce continued. “You’re your own worst enemy and biggest supporter.”

Spiritualized will be touring the UK and Ireland later this year. You can see the full list of dates below and get tickets here:

APRIL

28 – The Forum, Bath

29 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

30 – Dome, Brighton

MAY

2 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham

4 – Sage, Gateshead

5 – Galvanizers Yard, Glasgow

7 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

8 – Bridgewater House, Manchester

9 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

10 – Roundhouse, London

Last year, Spiritualized reissued their first four albums on vinyl.

1992’s ‘Lazer Guided Melodies’ kicked off the re-releases in April, followed in June with 1995’s ‘Pure Phase’, then September saw the arrival of 1997’s seminal ‘Ladies And Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space’.

2001’s ‘Let It Come Down’ arrived last October.