Listen to Sprints’ claustrophobic new single ‘Heavy’

Sprints have dropped an eerie new song, ‘Heavy’.
The track arrives just ahead of the Dublin rockers’ debut album ‘Letter To Self’, which drops on Friday (January 5) via City Slang. It follows the previously released singles ‘Adore Adore Adore’, ‘Shadow Of A Doubt’, ‘Literary Mind’ and ‘Up And Comer’.
Speaking about the new track, the band’s frontwoman Karla Chubb says: “If [album opener] ‘Ticking’ is the sonic iteration of anxiety, then ‘Heavy’ is its literal counterpart. The brutally cacophonous sound communicates how it feels to be paralysed and inspired by anxiety, pairing intrusive thoughts, panic and intensity with that anxiety inducing build.
“Heavily inspired my early Bauhaus records and PJ Harvey’s ‘Is This Desire?’, it draws a heavy influence from 80s gothic-the purposeful space reflecting the isolating nature of panic.“
Check out ‘Heavy’ below:
In a five-star review of ‘Letter To Self’, NME wrote: “Yet for all its heavy-hitting subject matter, the beauty in ‘Letter To Self’ is the optimism it leaves you with, the noise well and truly drowning out the pain in an empowering fashion. O’Reilly’s dynamic guitar lines battle against the lyrics, keeping things upbeat in the likes of ‘Literary Mind’ and maintaining the dramatic flair on the eerie ‘Shaking Their Hands.’
“This is a dynamic album that is reflective of the muddled world we find ourselves in – delivered with a fortifying sense of honesty from an essential emerging band.”
Sprints will be touring the UK, Europe and the US from February through till May – you can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.
FEBRUARY
8 – Rennes, France, L’Ubu
9 – Mérignac, France, Le Krakatoa
10 – Paris, France, Le Point Éphémère
13 – Brugge, Belgium Cactus
14 – Antwerp, Belgium, Trix
17 – Hamburg, Germany, Molostow
18 – Berlin, Germany, Cassiopeia
20 – Munich, Germany, Kranhalle
22 – Groningen, Netherlands, Vera
23 – Rotterdam, Netherlands, Rotown
24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Paradiso Tohuistuin
MARCH
6 – Seattle, USA, Madame Lou’s
7 – Portland, USA, Doug Fir Lounge
9 – San Francisco, USA Bottom Of The Hill
11 – Los Angeles, USA, The Echo
19 – Chicago, USA, Shubas
22 – New York, USA, Elsewhere
23 – Washington, USA, DC9 Nightclub
APRIL
3 – London, UK, Heaven
5 – Birmingham, UK, Actress & Bishop
6 – Manchester, UK, White Hotel
7 – Glasgow, UK, King Tuts
9 – Brighton, UK, Patterns
11 – Bristol, UK, Thekla
13 – Nottingham, UK Bodega
14 – Leeds, UK, Brudenell Social Club
18 – Limerick, Ireland, Dolans Kasbah
19 – Galway, Ireland, Róisín Dubh
20 – Belfast, UK, Ulster Sports Club
25 – Cork, Ireland, Coughlans
26 – Listowel, Ireland, Mike The Pies
MAY
3 – Dublin, Ireland, Button Factory
4 – Dublin, Ireland, Button Factory