Listen to Sprints’ claustrophobic new single ‘Heavy’

Sprints have dropped an eerie new song, ‘Heavy’.

The track arrives just ahead of the Dublin rockers’ debut album ‘Letter To Self’, which drops on Friday (January 5) via City Slang. It follows the previously released singles ‘Adore Adore Adore’, ‘Shadow Of A Doubt’, ‘Literary Mind’ and ‘Up And Comer’.

Speaking about the new track, the band’s frontwoman Karla Chubb says: “If [album opener] ‘Ticking’ is the sonic iteration of anxiety, then ‘Heavy’ is its literal counterpart. The brutally cacophonous sound communicates how it feels to be paralysed and inspired by anxiety, pairing intrusive thoughts, panic and intensity with that anxiety inducing build.

“Heavily inspired my early Bauhaus records and PJ Harvey’s ‘Is This Desire?’, it draws a heavy influence from 80s gothic-the purposeful space reflecting the isolating nature of panic.“

Check out ‘Heavy’ below:

In a five-star review of ‘Letter To Self’, NME wrote: “Yet for all its heavy-hitting subject matter, the beauty in ‘Letter To Self’ is the optimism it leaves you with, the noise well and truly drowning out the pain in an empowering fashion. O’Reilly’s dynamic guitar lines battle against the lyrics, keeping things upbeat in the likes of ‘Literary Mind’ and maintaining the dramatic flair on the eerie ‘Shaking Their Hands.’

“This is a dynamic album that is reflective of the muddled world we find ourselves in – delivered with a fortifying sense of honesty from an essential emerging band.”

Sprints will be touring the UK, Europe and the US from February through till May – you can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

FEBRUARY

8 – Rennes, France, L’Ubu

9 – Mérignac, France, Le Krakatoa

10 – Paris, France, Le Point Éphémère

13 – Brugge, Belgium Cactus

14 – Antwerp, Belgium, Trix

17 – Hamburg, Germany, Molostow

18 – Berlin, Germany, Cassiopeia

20 – Munich, Germany, Kranhalle

22 – Groningen, Netherlands, Vera

23 – Rotterdam, Netherlands, Rotown

24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Paradiso Tohuistuin

MARCH

6 – Seattle, USA, Madame Lou’s

7 – Portland, USA, Doug Fir Lounge

9 – San Francisco, USA Bottom Of The Hill

11 – Los Angeles, USA, The Echo

19 – Chicago, USA, Shubas

22 – New York, USA, Elsewhere

23 – Washington, USA, DC9 Nightclub

APRIL

3 – London, UK, Heaven

5 – Birmingham, UK, Actress & Bishop

6 – Manchester, UK, White Hotel

7 – Glasgow, UK, King Tuts

9 – Brighton, UK, Patterns

11 – Bristol, UK, Thekla

13 – Nottingham, UK Bodega

14 – Leeds, UK, Brudenell Social Club

18 – Limerick, Ireland, Dolans Kasbah

19 – Galway, Ireland, Róisín Dubh

20 – Belfast, UK, Ulster Sports Club

25 – Cork, Ireland, Coughlans

26 – Listowel, Ireland, Mike The Pies

MAY

3 – Dublin, Ireland, Button Factory

4 – Dublin, Ireland, Button Factory