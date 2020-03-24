Squid have released their first single of 2020 – scroll down the page to listen to it now.

‘Sludge’ marks the band’s first release on Warp Records, after signing with the legendary indie label in late 2019.

The song was originally conceived during a soundcheck while Squid were opening for Wire, according to a press release. It also sees the band team up again with recently-awarded ‘Producer Of The Year’ Carey.

Listen to the full song below.

Squid also featured on the BBC’s Sound Of 2020 longlist, while their forthcoming UK tour has now completely sold out. The tour, which was originally scheduled to take place this spring has been pushed back to summer, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Last year, the post-punk band dropped their four-song ‘Town Centre’ EP. In a four-star review, NME said: “With this depth of storytelling existing alongside a successful encapsulation of the band’s brilliant, lauded live show, ‘Town Centre’ pushes Squid forwards with yet more evidence of what a fascinating young band they are.”

Squid is comprised of Ollie Judge (drums, lead vocals), Louis Borlase (guitars, vocals), Arthur Leadbetter (keyboards, strings), Laurie Nankivell (bass, brass), and Anton Pearson (guitars, vocals).