Listen to Squid’s hypnotic new single ‘Paddling’

Squid have shared a new track called ‘Paddling’ – you can listen to it below.

Premiering on BBC Radio 1 tonight (March 16), the song is the second taste of the Brighton band’s forthcoming debut album ‘Bright Green Field’, which will arrive May 7 via Warp Records.

The six-minute ‘Paddling’ is built around a drum machine loop and pulsing synth line, and was written from two different perspectives “about the dichotomy between simple pleasures and decadent consumerism”.

