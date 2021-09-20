Listen to St. Vincent’s soundtrack to new mockumentary ‘The Nowhere Inn’

St. Vincent has shared the soundtrack to her and Carrie Brownstein’s new mockumentary The Nowhere Inn – check it out below.

The film, which sees Annie Clark playing a fictionalised, satirical version of herself, was released on Friday (September 17), and the soundtrack has followed.

The 19-song soundtrack, which was previewed by title track ‘The Nowhere Inn’ last week, features a number of full songs as well as a series of sketches and scores.

Referencing the film’s co-creator, song titles on ‘The Nowhere Inn’ include ‘Carrie Wave’, ‘Carrie Off Bus’ and ‘Carrie Voicemail’.

Listen to the full soundtrack below:

Speaking about the new film in an interview with Variety, Clark said: “It was an incredibly warm and welcoming way to do my first foray into acting, because it was a script that I’d co-written with my best friend, and playing versions of myself.

“So it was as soft a landing as one could get. But not having some distance can be tricky, too.”

Co-written, produced, by – and starring – the two musicians, the collaborative project was first announced in April 2019 after the pair joined forces on a series of mock interview segments in promotion of St. Vincent’s 2017 album, ‘MASSEDUCTION’.

Having been premiered at Sundance Film Festival 2020, The Nowhere Inn, directed by Bill Benz, has been given both a cinematic release and landed on Apple TV+.

St. Vincent released her most recent album, ‘Daddy’s Home’, back in May, which NME called “her warmest album yet” in a four-star review.